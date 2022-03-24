FAAC: FG, States, LG Share N695bn For February

Published:





The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), has shared N695.03 billion to the three tiers of government as revenue for February amid plans by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) limited to deduct N242.53 billion for subsidy. The FAAC Director Information, Mr. Olajide Oshundun, disclosed this in a communique on Tuesday, after a Virtual Conference.





From the amount, inclusive of Gross Statutory Revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), Non-Mineral Revenues and Excess Bank charges, the Federal Government received N236.177 billion, the states received N190.007 billion, the Local Government Councils got N140.612 billion, while the oil-producing states received N23.750 billion as derivation (13% of Mineral Revenue) and Cost of Collection received N23.989 billion and Transfer/ Refunds got N80.498 billion.





Oshundun noted that the Gross Revenue available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) for February, 2022 was N177.873 billion as against N191.222 billion distributed in the preceding month of January 2022, resulting in a decrease of N13.349billion.





The distribution is as follows; Federal Government got N24.845 billion, the states received N82.818 billion, Local Government Councils got N57.972 billion, while Cost of Collection to FIRS and NCS got N7.115 billion and Allocation to NEDC project received N5.123 billion.

