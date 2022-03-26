EFCC Arraigns Indian Over N70m Dud Cheque

An Indian national, Yuvraj Kumar Mehra was recently arraigned by the Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC, before Justice Olanrawaju Majekobe of the Ogun State High Court on eight count charges which bordered on conspiracy and issuance of dud cheque to tune of N70million (Seventy Million Naira).





The defendant was arraigned alongside his firm, Dolphin Steels Nigeria Limited.





Yuvraj was docked for his refusal to pay the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc, IBEDC the said sum for power supplied to his company.





Investigation carried out by the operatives of the Ibadan Command revealed that the defendant issued a total number of thirteen dud cheques for N125, 000, 000.00 (One Hundred and Twenty Five Million Naira) to IBEDC, between October 2, 2018 and December 3, 2018.





Upon persistent effort by IBEDC, the defendant made part payment but reneged in paying the balance of N70million and all attempt to get him to pay were futile.





