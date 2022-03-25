Don't Pay To Lodge Complaints At Police Stations...Force Spokesman

Published:

Following several complaints by Nigerians that they're being asked to make payments while lodging complaints at Police stations, the spokesman of the Nigeria Police Mr Muyiwa Adejobi has asked Nigerians to report such incidents

"It's criminal for any policeman at the station to demand for money bef you make a complaint or check someone in d cell, no. Its improper..where is the place?"





Some Nigerians accused the Police of extorting money ranging from N2, 000 - N200, 000 while lodging complaints at their various stations





