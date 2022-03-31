DAAR Communications Apologises To Nigerian Fans

Published:

The Management of Daar Communications PLC has apologised to Nigerians over the outcome of the World Cup qualifiers between Nigeria and Ghana

THE NIGERIA VS GHANA MATCH

LETTER OF APOLOGY

Dear Super Eagles’ Fans and Fan Festival ticket holders,

We write to apologize to you for the chaos that put your lives at risk and the lack of value FanFest ticket holders experienced Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at the Nigeria Vs Ghana World Cup Qualifier at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, our failure to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 and ultimately for the ugly scenes that erupted following the final whistle.

We also wish to recognise and pay tribute to Dr. Joseph Kabungo, FIFA anti-doping doctor who had a cardiac arrest. May his gentle soul Rest In Peace.

There are no words to express how terrible the situation truly is but our role as ticketers for the event was overtaken by decisions and events beyond our control which lead to the closing of gates for many hours depriving fans, vendors, private security guards, entertainers and staff the opportunity to gain access to the stadium in a structured and organized manner and to deliver services which so many fans paid a premium for to enjoy the Nigeria vs Ghana game as an event experience and not just as a football match. Ultimately the decision to open all gates enabling free access to all was taken in public interest but at the expense of those who invested in creating an experience and those who paid to enjoy same experience.

In economic terms nobody suffered more from the decision to throw the gates open than our organisation - DAAR Communications PLC.

However, we are mindful our fans trusted us to deliver an experience and we are discussing ways and means to redress the situation.

Once more, please accept our most sincere apologies.

Finally, we wish to place on record our absolute appreciation to the Minister of Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, the entire Management and Board of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the Federal Government of Nigeria and all its Ministries and Parastatals that did everything necessary and possible to galvanize and mobilize support for the Super Eagles to qualify for Qatar 2022. The result may not have been the desired one but all foundations for success are built around leaders with passion, drive, vision and action. We remain confident the future of Nigerian football is in good hands and urge all stakeholders to build on the already established foundations.









Signed:

Management

DAAR Communications PLC

