CP Orders Investigation Into Alleged Stealing Of Baby By Dispatch Rider In Lagos

There was confusion on Saturday morning as a dispatch rider was arrested by residents of Sangotedo area of Ajah with a stolen baby in his courier box.





The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, said that the case was not reported with the police, but added that the state commissioner of police, Abiodun Alabi had ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.









In a video, which went viral on Saturday morning, an angry mob descended on the despatch rider after claiming to have found a baby in his courier box.





The stolen baby and the accused dispatch rider were later seen being taken away by an unidentified person on a motorcycle.





Ajisebutu, a Chief Superintendent of Police in a statement on Saturday said: “The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a video going viral on social media alleging that a yet-to- be- identified dispatch rider stole a child found and recovered in a dispatch box.





“The command wishes to inform the public that the incident said to have taken place in Sangotedo area, Lekki, was not reported at any police station to enable the police take appropriate actions.”





Ajisebutu also added that “Notwithstanding that the incident was not reported, the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has directed that efforts should be intensified to locate the whereabouts of the alleged dispatch rider and the parents or guardians of the child to enable the police to investigate the incident."





