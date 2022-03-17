Court Sentences Islamic Cleric To Death For Killing Friend In Lagos

Published:

A Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square on Wednesday sentenced a 34-year old cleric, Fatai Afobaje, to death for killing his friend and mutilating his body.

Justice Modupe Nicol-Clay sentenced the cleric to death after finding him guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

The judge held that Lagos State Government, prosecuting the case, proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Nicol-Clay said that the prosecution was able to prove that the convict caused the death of his friend, Rafiu Sulaiman, aged 44.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the convict has been remanded since his arraignment in 2017, during which he pleaded not guilty.

