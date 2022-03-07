Community Sets For Showdown With Husband As Eyes, Tongue Of Wife’s Corpse Missing

Published:

There was tension in Ogbe-Ani, Ubulu-Uku community, in the Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State following the rejection of a corpse that was brought without eyes, tongue and other organs.

The deceased, Mrs Comfort Biakpara, who was in her early 50s, was said to have been brought to her family compound in Ubulu-Uku by her husband, who hailed from the Burutu Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the deceased was laid in her compound on Saturday for internment when it was discovered that some vital organs were missing.

A family said that the incident created apprehension in the community, as youths and elders said the corpse was not their daughter.





“It was terrible yesterday (Saturday). Our sister was brought without eyes, tongue and other organs.

“As they laid our sister on a bench in the canopy and family members and other people were going to see her, unfortunately, we first discovered that cotton wool was put on her eyes.

“When we raised the alarm and enquired further, we discovered that there were no eyes and that was when youths revolted and started scattering everywhere. Some sustained minor injuries in the process.





“The husband’s family members who brought the corpse ran away because we were angry over the development. Later, we found out that even her tongue was also removed,” the source said.





The source disclosed that the deceased’s husband was not present.

It was learnt that the corpse was abandoned at the canopy till around 8pm when it was taken to a morgue with the help of some vigilantes in the community.

The source said the family was set for a showdown with the victim’s husband.





Share This