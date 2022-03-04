Commission Appoints New Clerks For Senate, House Of Reps

Published:

The National Assembly Service Commission has appointed new clerks for the Senate and the House of Representatives.





Chairman of the NASC, Ahmed Amshi, made the announcement in a statement issued on Thursday.





Amshi, in the statement titled ‘National Assembly Service Commission Approves Appointments and Redeployment of Top Management Officers in the National Assembly,’ noted that the NASC approved the appointment and redeployment of some top management officers in the National Assembly bureaucracy.





The statement partly read, “Rising from its 549th meeting held on Wednesday, 2nd and Thursday, 3rd March, 2022, the commission announced the appointment of Barrister Chinedu F. Akubueze as the new Clerk of the Senate from his former position of Clerk, House of Representatives.





“Others are Barrister Yahaya H. Danzariya, Acting Clerk (House of Representatives); Mr, Fatai O. Jimoh, Acting Deputy Clerk, Legislative (House of Representatives); Kamoru Oguniana Esq, Acting Secretary, (Legal Services); and Engineer Bashir Aminu Yero, Acting Secretary (Directorate of Estate and Works).





“On the other hand, Barrister Henrietta Aimua-Ehikioya was redeployed as Secretary to the Directorate of Special Duties from Legal Services Directorate, while the former Secretary of Procurement, Estate and Works, Engr. Liman Baba Sanda, is now the Secretary of the newly created Directorate of Procurement and Supplies.”





The NASC had retired the Clerk to the Senate, Ibrahim el-Ladan; and two permanent secretaries, Anthony Adebanjo and Michael Opara, over alleged forgery of documents and age falsification.





The commission had ordered el-Ladan and Adebanjo to proceed on retirement with immediate effect, while Okpara was asked to retire in six months.





The Executive Chairman of the NASC, Ahmed Amshi, in a letter dated February 9, 2022, with Reference Number NASC/PF/69/184, titled ‘Retirement from Service, and addressed to el-Ladan, a copy of which our correspondent sighted on Tuesday, partly read, “The Commission at its 547th meeting held on Wednesday, 9th February, 2022, has approved your retirement from service with effect from 9th February, 2022.





“The commission wishes to acknowledge your immense contribution to the growth and development of the National Assembly Service.





“As you proceed on retirement, please hand over your office and other Government property in your possession to the Deputy Clerk, Senate (Legislative), Ilobah Isabella Ugochi.





“On behalf of the commission, I pray that Almighty God will continue to grant you good health and success in your future endeavours.”





However, el-Ladan carried on with official duties in the chamber unhindered to the shock of members of the Senate.





On January 16, 2022, el-Ladan, continued official duties at the plenary held the previous day to the shock and disbelief of members of the chamber.





President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, allowed el-Ladan, who was relieved of his job by the National Assembly Service Commission last week, to sit at the table and continue the work of a clerk.





Share This