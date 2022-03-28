Breaking : Terrorists Bomb Abuja-Kaduna Rail Track , Surround Train With 970 Passengers Onboard

Published:

Suspected bandit terrorists have detonated a bomb on the railtrack of Abuja-Kaduna train and successfully immobilised it.





Credible sources confirmed the attack on Monday night, saying the attack occurred at a point between Katari and Rijana.

One of the passengers who confirmed said the attackers have surrounded the train, shooting sporadically.

There are at least 970 passengers onboard the train.

No further information if security agencies have arrived the scene as at the time of this report

Additional Information: Daily Nigeria

Share This