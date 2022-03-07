Monday, 7 March 2022

Breaking : Pictures Of BRT Driver Accused Of Allegedly Killing Lady In Lagos After His Arrest

Published: March 07, 2022


 These are pictures of the BRT bus driver accused of killing a lady in Lagos 

The pictures were taken after his arrest by the Police after many days hunting today








The driver of the Bus Rapid Transport (BRTA) bus that took the late fashion designer Oluwabamise Ayanwole on February 26 was arrested at his hideout today 

Police confirmed the arrest of the driver identified as Nice Andrew on Monday afternoon shortly after the death of Bamise was made public.

Her mutilated body was found at a bridge .

Some body parts were alleged to be missing 

Nice Andrew in an interview after his arrest alleged that Bamise was killed by some gunmen who stormed his bus and dragged her out of his bus 

He is currently undergoing interrogation at the Lagos State Police Command 


