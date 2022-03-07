Breaking : Pictures Of BRT Driver Accused Of Allegedly Killing Lady In Lagos After His Arrest

Published:

These are pictures of the BRT bus driver accused of killing a lady in Lagos

The pictures were taken after his arrest by the Police after many days hunting today

The driver of the Bus Rapid Transport (BRTA) bus that took the late fashion designer Oluwabamise Ayanwole on February 26 was arrested at his hideout today

Police confirmed the arrest of the driver identified as Nice Andrew on Monday afternoon shortly after the death of Bamise was made public.

Her mutilated body was found at a bridge .

Some body parts were alleged to be missing

Nice Andrew in an interview after his arrest alleged that Bamise was killed by some gunmen who stormed his bus and dragged her out of his bus

He is currently undergoing interrogation at the Lagos State Police Command

Share This