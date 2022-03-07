Breaking : Pictures Of BRT Driver Accused Of Allegedly Killing Lady In Lagos After His Arrest

These are pictures of the BRT bus driver accused of killing a lady in Lagos
The pictures were taken after his arrest by the Police after many days hunting today
The driver of the Bus Rapid Transport (BRTA) bus that took the late fashion designer Oluwabamise Ayanwole on February 26 was arrested at his hideout today
Police confirmed the arrest of the driver identified as Nice Andrew on Monday afternoon shortly after the death of Bamise was made public.
Her mutilated body was found at a bridge .
Some body parts were alleged to be missing
Nice Andrew in an interview after his arrest alleged that Bamise was killed by some gunmen who stormed his bus and dragged her out of his bus
He is currently undergoing interrogation at the Lagos State Police Command
