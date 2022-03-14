Published:

Aspirant Organises forum for LASODA, Persons With Special Needs

Persons with special needs in Ejigbo LCDA will remember Friday March 11, this year for a long time to come.

At 1pm that day, their dream of interacting with the Lagos State Office of Disability, LASODA became real.

[ ] Welcoming participants to the forum which took place at the conference room of Ejigbo Local Council Development Area, the host, Kehinde Bamigbetan, who is aspiring to be th4 next member of the House of Representatives for Oshodi-Isolo II, explained that he discovered that many persons with special needs in Ejigbo were suffering in silence in the course of his consultation with 42 communities on their needs and aspirations.

[ ] He said many physically challenged alleged that they were not empowered by LASODA and both the deaf and blind, believed the agency wasn't doing enough to get them jobs in the state public service.

[ ] " I promised them that I will not wait till I become their representative in the Lower House of the National Assembly before addressing their demand. I set up a meeting of the leaders of persons with special needs and we sent a letter to LASODA articulating our demands and requesting for a meeting" He said.

[ ] He thanked the General Manager of LASODA, Mr.Dare Dairo for responding promptly to the correspondence when he followed up the letter and opted to come to Ejigbo to meet persons living with special needs in Ejigbo instead of waiting for them at the LASODA office in Alausa.

[ ] His words: " This is a rare community-friendly approach to engagement that reflects the leadership style of Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu."

[ ] Also addressing the participants, the chairman of Ejigbo LCDA, Hon. Monsuru Bello Obe commended LASODA for responding to the persons living with special needs.

[ ] Ably represented by Hon. Lanre Adebowale, the Leader of the Legislative Arm of the Ejigbo LCDA, Obe pledged the support of his administration to the implementation of LASODA's policies which seek to improve the condition of persons with special needs.

[ ] Explaining the plans of the agency, Dairo unveiled the prototype of a footwear factory and braille computer unit to be built in each of the five divisions of the state.

He also announced plans to build LASODA office in three council areas, including Ejigbo LCDA andorganise the largest Empowerment programme in recent times.

Dairo urged participants to acquire skills and engage in self-employment as there not enough government vacancies to absorb everybody.

He said people without special needs are also competing for the same jobs

Dairo added that the peculiar requirements of employing persons with special needs such as walking aids and compliant office environment discourage employers.

Assuring them of LASODA's determination to roll out programmes and projects to enhance their chances, Dairo said Governor Sanwo-olu has approved the Empowerment programme initially slated to hold last year implying that there will be two programmes this year.

Share This