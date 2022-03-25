APC Bars Amaechi, Fashola , Lai Mohammed, Malami And All Political Appointees From Voting At Convention

Published:

The All Progressives Congress has barred political appointees from voting at its national convention holding on Saturday.

The party made this known in a press statement on Thursday.

The statement was titled, ‘Attention to political office holders who were elected as delegates’.

It read, “The National Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of APC has declared that all political appointees who were elected as delegates to the National Convention slated for 26/3/2022 SHALL NOT VOTE in view of the controversy surrounding Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act,2022.





“However, political appointees can still attend as observers.”

The Senate had earlier unanimously rejected Electoral Act Amendment Bill sent by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the rejected bill, the president asked the National Assembly to amend Section 84(12) of the Act to allow political appointees to contest and participate in the primaries without resigning.





Those affected by the ban include all ministers , Commissioners, Special Advisers etc

With this development the likes of Rotimi Amaechi, Babatunde Fashola, Mohammed Malami , Lai Mohammed, Boss Mustapha etc will not take part in the Convention

