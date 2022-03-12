Anglican Priest Allegedly Impregnates Woman Seeking Deliverance In Anambra

Published:





Rev Canon Lumen Christi Eboh of Christ Township Church Umudioka Anambra State has allegedly impregnated a woman who came to him for deliverance from evil manipulations.

Barrister Ben Uzuegbu (SAN) the Deputy Chancellor Diocese on the Niger made the revelation in Awka where he recounted various sexual exploits of Rev. Lumen Christi Eboh at different hotels in Anambra state.

The revelation made by Barrister Uzuegbu was in response to the allegation levelled against the Bishop on the Niger Anglican Communion, Bishop Owen Nwokolo, and the Church over his marital pitfalls and seizure of his landed properties.

It was reported ab initio that the same Rev Canon LumenCristi Eboh had resigned his office as a priest of the Anglican Communion over marital crisis with his wife.

The priest, who disclosed his resignation at a press conference in Awka, alleged that some malignant forces in the church had prevailed on his wife to abandon him over unfounded allegations of marital infidelity and hid her at an undisclosed destination.

Eboh had stated that his refusal to include Bishop Owen Nwokolo as trustee as demanded and to hand over landed property of the adoration ministry to him set him on collision course with Nwokolo.

The embattled Lumen Christi Eboh therefore accused Bishop Nwokolo of witch-hunt and land grabbing.

Barrister Uzuegbu on his part further disclosed that the pregnancy matter between Lumen Christi Eboh and his victim was already in court.

Uzuegbu said, “A young sister that goes by the name Ozioma Onukogu, 30 years of age, was impregnated by the randy servant of God. The lady was seven months pregnant before she was noticed by her parents after several rounds of sex in different hotels including City Dubai Hotel and Suites LTD Omagba, Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State, where he continuously had sexual intercourse with the sister.”

The legal practitioner disclosed that Rev. Eboh also shamefully resigned because of his involvement in sexual misconduct, voodooism, high-handedness, harassment, conspiracy, profanation and desecration of the House of God.

Uzuegbu said, “He resigned also because Bishop Nwokolo insisted that Eboh should include his wife as trustee of his ministry. And he has been defrauding the Church on its landed property.

“The constitution of the Diocese is firm on the fact that every priest with any call will conduct same in line with the provisions therein.

“There is no provision in the constitution for a priest to register a parallel Church whilst serving the Church. Therefore, his allegations are dead on arrival.

“On the issue of high-handedness, harassment, conspiracy and character defamation, this is not true. The Bishop on the Niger is besieged with lots of petitions against Lumen Christi Eboh.

“All the petitions bother on acts of impropriety and unwholesome conduct not expected of a priest. He was invited to attend to the serious allegations. He ran away.

“On sexual misconduct and voodooism.

Again, several petitions were written by well meaning female organisations and lawyers. One of the petitions was written by the Law Zoomers, a firm of Legal Practitioners.

“Needless to say that again, he refused to make himself available to answer to the petition. I shall snap the petition for your perusal and guidance on how laughable his complaints are.

“The man is accusing the office of the Bishop and also his wife and that is an indication that the Bishop or the Diocese is not his problem. We cannot join issues with him because he has a lot of problems already from his home front.”

