Alleged $1.6bn Oil Fraud: Why My Company Paid $3M to YF Construction ...Omokore

The money laundering and procurement fraud trial of Olajide Omokore, Atlantic Energy Brass Development Ltd, Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept Limited, Victor Briggs (former managing director, Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, and Abiye Membere continued today, Thursday March 3, 2022 before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court, Abuja with the continuation of cross examination of the first defence witness, Olajide Omokore.





At the resume sitting today, prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Jacobs SAN, asked the defendant whether one of his company, Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept, paid Three Million, Five Hundred and Sixty-nine Thousand, Nine Hundred and Seventy-nine Dollars ($3,569,979) to YF Construction Development Estate Limited. The witness answered in the affirmative, but added that his company and YF build and sell properties together. “Sometimes if we have land, they build on it, or if they have land, we build on it and sell it together,” he stated.

Asked whether he has a Joint Venture with the company, he said, no but added that, maybe his legal department has.

