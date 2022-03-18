Akpanudoedehe Absent As Buni, Sani Bello, CECPC Members Meet

Published:

The Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Mai Mala Buni on Thursday met with the Sani Bello-led committee who stood in while he was on medical vacation.

Buni returned on Wednesday night after a medical trip to UAE and a

meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in London over the leadership crisis rocking the party.

The meeting, which took place at Yobe State Governors’ Lodge in Asokoro, attracted all members of the caretaker except the sSecretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe.





