26-Yr-Old Lady Allegedly Stabs Ex-Boyfriend To Death Over N3,000 Gift In Lagos

The police in Lagos State have arrested a 26-year-old lady, Oluwatoyin Joshua, who allegedly killed her ex-boyfriend over N3,000 in the Shangisa area of the state.

The state police image-maker, Adekunle Ajisebutu, who paraded the suspect on behalf of the state police commissioner said that the money in dispute was given to them by a “Good Samaritan.”

The suspect who claimed to have regretted her action said that she killed her former boyfriend in self-defence.

The suspect said “I am Oluwatoyin Joshua, I am 26 years old. On the day of the incident, I went to see Olayinka Adebayo who was my ex-boyfriend at the place, where he was selling hard drugs.”





She added that “when one of his friends, Olalekan, an internet fraudster came and gave me N3,000. He was about travelling when he gave me the money.

“The guy (Olalekan asked me to take N1,000 and give my ex-boyfriend N2,000.”

The suspect added that “After Olalekan gave me the money he left, I went to meet my ex-boyfriend and told him that his friend said I should give him N2,000, he said it was a lie that he owns the whole money.

“I told him he cannot collect the whole money from me and I dropped his own N,2000 on the table.

“Thereafter, my ex-boyfriend picked the money, threw it back at me and he then called the guy that gave us the money.”

The suspect also said that “Before I knew what was happening, my ex-boyfriend started beating me. I went to report him to an elderly person in the area who warned him and I was advised to leave where he was staying and he was dragged away.

“After he was dragged away from my side, he came back to continue to beat me, it was in the process I went into the kitchen to pick up a knife to scare him.

“While I was running away from him he hit me at the back of my head with a broken tile.

“I then stabbed him in the neck and he was rushed to the hospital where he later died two hours later. I was the one who paid his hospital bill.”

Ajisebutu said: “Detectives attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Lagos State Police Command on 26/2/2022 at about 0630hrs arrested a suspect simply identified as Oluwatoyin Joshua ‘f’ aged 26 for murder.”

He added that “the suspect on the said day, stabbed the deceased, Olayinka Adebayo ‘m’ aged 27, to death with a kitchen knife while fighting over the sharing of N3,000 given to them by a Good Samaritan.”

The Lagos image-maker also said “the incident happened at Ogunnaike Street, Shangisha, Lagos. The suspect is in police custody while awaiting Legal Advice from DPP.”





