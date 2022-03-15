2023: Sen Uba Sani Declares For Kaduna Guber Seat

Published:

Senator representing Kaduma North Central at the National Assembly, Uba Sani, has declared his intention to run for the state governorship position come 2023.

The Senator, a core ally of the State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, made his intention known at the All Progressives Congress (APC) State Secretariat in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Sani was El-Rufai’s Political Adviser from 2015 to 2019 before he resigned his position, contested for the senatorial seat and won.

“I’m here as a party member to inform you of my decision to contest for the governorship seat under the APC. I also need your support to achieve this aim,” he told party members present at the Secretariat.

Sani commended El-Rufai for moving the state forward and for his support rendered to him and the party.

The Senator also shared about 60 vehicles to the state party executives and those fro

