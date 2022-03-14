2023 : Ex CPS To Gov Okezie Ikpeazu ,Enyinnaya Appolos Eyes Abia House Of Assembly Seat

Published:

A former Chief Press Secretary to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Enyinnaya Appolos has indicated his plans to vie for a seat in the Abia State House of Assembly in 2023

This was his post





Obingwa West: Yes, I am running

... Let's go beyond average





“So then it is not of him that willeth, nor of him that runneth, but of God that showeth mercy.”





My name is Enyinnaya Emmanuel Appolos. I am from Isiko village in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State. I am a graduate of Mass Communication from Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra State.





I am a journalist, with over a decade of newsroom experience in three national dailies. I am the chairman of Rethink Media Network Ltd, owners of 93.5 Enyimba Fm, Aba (a radio station that hopes to come on-air before the last quarter of 2023.)





I am a former Special Adviser on Media, former Chief Press Secretary, and former Personal Assistant to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.





I am a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. I am married.





Yes, I am an aspirant, running for the position of a legislator in the Abia State House of Assembly, to represent Obingwa West Constituency in the 2023 general elections.





I am a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). My membership is in Ward 3 in Obingwa.





Obingwa West State Constituency, (also know as Uhie Constituency) is made of six political wards; namely Ward 1, Ward 2, Ward 3, Ward 4, Ward 5, and Ward 6.





It is my constitutional right and personal decision as a Nigerian citizen, to seek an elective position as a congressman in the state legislature, to represent my people.





I understand the yearnings and demands of my people in the state, the reason I am asking for their support to represent them in the parliament. They also know that I am eminently qualified to be the steward of their trust and mandate in the Legislative Assembly.





I have consulted with the people, leaders, and stakeholders in Uhie Constituency and PDP family in Obingwa and beyond.





Knowing that the elections begin with the party’s delegate election, which will decide the candidate of the party at the general election, I have met and consulted with the delegates that will vote at the party’s congress. I will continue with my appeal and consultations with them until I am elected the candidate of the party by the special grace of God.





I have also consulted my fellow aspirants in the race. I have consulted with Hon. A. C T Nkoro, Hon. Hanson Sunday Amaechi, Hon. Obinna Nwabiarije. I have also met and consulted my brother, Elder Erondu Uchenna Erondu, though he has not declared his interest in the race. I will be meeting with my brother Hon. Prince Anaba, chief Chihozie Ubani-Ukoma, and Hon. Walterton Foyer, soon.





For me, politics is a game of interest, it's either personal or community interest. Every adult is constitutionally free to associate and express themselves within the ambit of the law, and not to infringe on the right of others.





To this extent, I will not be offended if any of my brothers either in the family or Isiko chooses not to support my ambition. I will also not begrudge any who goes to support any of my co-aspirants.





To all my friends and supporters, my aspiration does not call for an attack, insult, or abuse of anybody, not even any of my opponents. We must see social media as a medium to expand and expound our campaigns, and not to insult, attack or abuse anyone who fails to agree with us.





We must remain focused and discuss issues that will help us win. When we will at the primaries, many of those who are not supporting us now, will surely support us.





On my path, I will not hire or engage anyone to insult or abuse. My team and I, together with our yeoman will use every logical means and medium within our reach to campaign for support.





My interest is to contribute towards the advancement of a better economic and social well-being of our people, and I am seriously focused on this, and will not be distracted.





My team and I are putting finishing touches on the materials needed for our campaigns. For now, this is my way of letting you know that I am in the race for Obingwa West Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, 2023.





Let's go beyond average.

In God we trust.





Thanks.





Yours truly,

Enyinnaya Appolos

Isiko Village, Obingwa, Abia State.

