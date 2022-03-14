14-Year-old Nanny Allegedly Strangles Baby To Death In Lagos Because Cultists Told Her To Do So

Published:





The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 14-year-old nanny, Chiamaka Odo, for allegedly strangling her mistress’ six-month-old baby to death to please the Ogoloma cult group in Enugu state.





The Commissioner of Police in the state, Abiodun Alabi, disclosed this on Monday at a press briefing held at the Command Headquarters in the Ikeja area of the state.





Represented by the spokesman for the police in the state, Adekunle Ajisebutu, the CP said Odo confessed to being a member of the cult.





He said, “On 6/2/2022, a 14-year-old female nanny strangled her mistress’ son, Jayden Osokolo, kept in her custody to death. The suspect, Chiamaka Odo, confessed to be a member of the Ogoloma cult group in Enugu, Enugu State.





“During interrogation, she disclosed that members of the cult group requested her to bring the blood of the deceased to the spiritual world hence she carried out the dastardly act.”





The CP also detectives attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Command on February 26, 2022 arrested a 26-year-old suspect simply identified as Oluwatoyin Joshua for murder.





“The suspect on the said day, stabbed the deceased, Olayinka Adebayo ‘m’ aged 27, to death with a kitchen knife while fighting over the sharing of three thousand naira given to them by a Good Samaritan.





“The incident happened at Ogunnaike Street, Shangisha, Lagos. The suspect is in Police custody while awaiting legal advice from the DPP,” Alabi said.





The CP said since his assumption of duty on January 24, 2022, the Command foiled 16 armed robbery incidents and arrested 62 armed robbery suspects.

