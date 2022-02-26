Ukraine Invasion: World Boxing Champions Klitschko Brothers Take Arms Against Russia





They could be living the high life in Beverly Hills California somewhere watching events unfold on tv, but instead, they choose to be in Ukraine with boots on the ground.





Both men are risking everything for their country. They don't know it, but I am inspired by them to reach the greatest of heights.





THEY ARE MY NEWEST HEROES! I WISH THEM LUCK, AND I HOPE THEY ARE SUCCESSFUL!

Former Heavyweight Champion Vitali Klitschko and current Heavyweight Champion of the World Oleksandr Oleksandrovych Usyk. Both are Ukrainian and look where they are.