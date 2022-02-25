Ukraine Based Nigerian Pastor Shares Experience Of Bombardment By Russia

Published:

A popular Nigerian pastor based in Ukraine, Sunday Adelaja has revealed the scenario from inside the attacked country.





Adelaja, who pastors, the Embassy of God Church said he could hear bombs and loud sounds of shelling from his house in Kiev.





He said this in a post on his official Instagram page on Thursday; the first day of the attack on Ukraine by Russia.





Adelaja said, "While we still have access to the internet here in Ukraine, since no more telephone communication is possible within Ukraine, I will like to use this opportunity to send out this message to our friends and families all over the world.





“Yes, it is true. We are under attack in Ukraine. We couldn’t believe it for a long time that Russian Federation would attack Ukraine, but alas it has happened. Personally, I thought this is not possible but I’m right now in the midst of it. Americans were right.





"From my house here Kiev, I could hear bombs and loud sounds of shelling. We are in the midst of a total war with Russia. We stand in faith, we stand in God, we put our trust in his promises, while we hope for the best.





"We ask the world to pray for Ukraine. Pray for peace. Pray for Russia. Pray for world leaders. Especially for the presidents of Russia, Ukraine, USA. Meanwhile, we are staying safe at home, praying and believing God for the best.”

