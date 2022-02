Published:





Two trucks conveying consignment of glasses to a nearby warehouse collided at DMGS roundabout, Onitsha with the contents of the vehicles breaking into pieces.





According to an eye witness, one of the trucks had a break failure and while trying to avoid the popular DMGS Roundabout, Onitsha, swerved into the wrong lane, and collided with the other truck which was also ladden with same goods that they were supposed to deliver at a nearby warehouse.

The glasses broke into pieces.

