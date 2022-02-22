Top Chief Executive Shot Dead By Gunmen In Anambra

Published:

Gunmen have killed the Chairman/CEO, Ofoma Associates Limited, Chief Gab Ofoma. Chief Gab Ofoma an indigene of Umunnealam, Umudim, Nnewi, was shot dead on Sunday while heading back to his base in Port Harcourt after he visited his home Nnewi.



CKN News gathered that the incident happened around the Ukpor-Lilu-Orsumoghu-Azia-Mbosi Road, which connects Anambra and Imo states.



According to sources his driver made a detour from the Onitsha-Owerri Highway en-route Port Harcourt, due to the traffic jam on the highway.

An eyewitness account speculated that Chief Gab Ofoma, who had a chieftaincy of ‘Ojemba Enwe Ilo Nnewi’, was gunned down in cold blood on Sunday by those who kill for no reason.

The source said his ‘crime’ could probably be that he was riding in an SUV and looked like a ‘big man’.



“Many people have been murdered on that road by these people who kill anybody that is in a big car and looks like a big man. It has become a crime to ride a big car in the South-East, except you have a battalion of security operatives guarding you,” the source said



The late businessman was a senior estate surveyor and valuer with an estate surveying firm located in Port Harcourt, Nnewi, Abuja and Lagos. Moreso, kt was gathered that he has over 150 people in his employment.



When contacted the state police command spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu, he said there is no such report before the command.



Share This