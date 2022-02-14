Tinubu Did Not Pee On His Body...Support Group

Published:

A pro-Bola Tinubu coalition, the Support Groups Management Council, says the viral photograph of the All Progressives Congress leader pictured in a wet dress is the work of mischief-makers.

In a statement on Sunday, the coalition said the viral photo was manipulated, noting that Tinubu is healthy and physically fit to be Nigeria’s President in 2023, contrary to claims by propagandists.

Tinubu had on Saturday visited some top traditional rulers in Ogun State including the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, to seek royal blessing on his presidential ambition.











