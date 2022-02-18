Super Falcons Star Asisat Oshoala Hints On Suicide Worries Nigerians









Many fans have expressed worry about a depressive post by Super Falcons and FC Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala.





In the now-deleted tweet, Oshoala said she was “tired of trying”.





This came as a surprise to many fans as the superstar is in good form. Last Wednesday, she made history for Barcelona Femeni after reaching a landmark 100 appearances for the Spanish giants and scoring twice in their 9-1 demolition of Real Sociedad at the San Sebastian.





The 27-year-old has scored six goals in the last four games and she is currently among the top scorers in the La Liga female league.









Oshoala lost her mother last year and recently recovered from an injury.





However, CKN News gathered that Oshoala might have tweeted that “life is unfair and tired of trying,” after developing a fresh hamstring injury.





Expressing worry, a fan, @BarcaPrincipal, posted, “If Asisat Oshoala can tweet that ‘life is unfair and tired if trying’, despite her popularity, fame and wealth, we average people are really trying.









“Money doesn’t guarantee 100 per cent happiness. I pray God answers all our secret prayers.”





In 2015, the footballer also posted a depressive tweet, “I’m tired of life, I want to leave already.”

According to sources in the Super Falcons camp, Oshoala may miss this afternoon’s Africa Women Nations Cup encounter against Ivory Coast.