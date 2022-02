Published:

The money laundering trial of Senator Obong Albert Bassey before Justice Agatha A. Okeke of the Federal High Court, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State continued today February 7, 2022 with the cross examination of defence witnesses by the prosecution. The EFCC had at the last sitting closed its case, while the defendant was ordered to open his defence.

At today’s sitting, the defence called two witnesses, Kubiat Etah and Kennedy Ekong, who were cross examined by prosecuting counsel, Attah Ocholi.

