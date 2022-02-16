Senate Banking Committee Screens NDIC Board Nominees

Published:

Senator Sani led Senate Committee has screened new board members of NDIC

This was his post on the event

"Today, the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions which I chair successfully screened the presidential nominee for the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).





The Committee screened Mrs. Emily Chidinma Osuji for the position of Executive Director of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).





The nominee was asked a wide range of questions on the issues relating to the NDIC and the contributions she hopes to bring to the strategic institution towards our economic recovery efforts.





The nominee is equipped with the technical knowledge and professional experience required to effectively contribute positively to the NDIC."

