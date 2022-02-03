POS Attendant Makes Away With Business Owner's N700,000

Published:

Omelazu Blessing Chinwendu posted this on a social media platform

Good evening Ma. Help! 1st of January 2022 I employ a boy name Eze ikenna promise from Ebonyi state at my POS shop and he made away with my 700k. He pulled 500k from my POS terminal while 200k was cash at hand, Please Ma that money is money I want to use to start up my foodstuff business,I suffered for 1yr and 6month before I saved that money hoping to start up my foodstuff business this February. Help post it on your page. Let this am passing through hell.

How it started: My POS shop is located at woji opposite Anglican Church woji, 2nd of January 2022 I place a notice of POS Attendant needed.

That same day my girl that was in shop called and said someone came for the vacant. Which I ask her to direct him to my other shop were I was. I ask him to go get his CV and a passport photographer, which he came back with a CV and no passport. I went through the CV and the people he put as references I actually called those numbers but didn't go through. He has experience of the job. The next been 3rd of January he resumed work. I was with him that 3rd, 4th, and 5th on the 6th I gave him 200k to go to the shop alone which he move 500k from the POS account and left with the 200k total of 700k.





This is his link: His real name is Eze ikenna promise

https://www.facebook.com/promise.samuel.39566/photos





Source : Maria Ude Nwachi

Share This