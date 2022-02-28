Popular Nigerian socialite Dharmie Richie Commits Suicide In Dubai

Published:





A popular Nigerian socialite based in Dubai has committed suicide following a 2-year struggle with depression, according to information reaching CKN News

Dharmie Richie (also spelt Dammie Richie) is reported to have battled severe depression for nearly two years and even checked himself into rehab one time in an attempt to get well.

It is not yet clear as of press time exactly how Dammie Richie died though some said he committed suicide

Friends and associates of the late socialite have taken to different social media platforms to mourn him.

Davido’s cousin, Sina Rambo who was a good friend of Dammie Richie before his death wrote on Instagram:

“Just got the horrible news. Rest in peace Dammy Richie. God knows best”.

Who is Dharmie Richie?

Before his death in February 2022, Dharmie Richie was a popular Nigerian socialite and millionaire known for being friends with Lagos big boys.

Dhamie Richie and Hushpuppi

Dharmie Richie made headlines in 2019 after he made a post on his Instagram page, accusing Hushpuppi of assaulting him in Dubai. He also accused Hushpuppi of living a fake life and being in debt despite flaunting a luxurious lifestyle on Instagram.

This was all before Hushpuppi was arrested by the FBI in 2020

