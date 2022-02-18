Osinbajo, Makinde Others Attend Alao Akala's Burial ( See Pictures)

Published:





Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has said the late former Governor of Oyo state Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala will be greatly remembered for his passion to serve humanity.





Prof Osinbajo stated this at the burial Service in honor of Former Governor of Oyo state Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala held at Beulah Baptist Convention Ogbomoso.









Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said he will miss the regular advice and wise counsel from late Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala which has helped him to sustain his current position.





In his remarks the Chief Mourner and Governor of Oyo state Engr. Seyi Makinde said the late former Governor will be adequately honored for his unprecedented achievements and passion for the development of the state.





Video Final Resting Place





