Oluwo Palace Denies Seeking Financial Aid For Marriage

Published:

We read with total dismay a letter purportedly said to emanate from the palace of Oluwo of Iwoland seeking financial assistance on his personal affairs, wedding.





While we commend the enlightened public for their sense of fair judgement, we want to categorically state it that the letter is fake and did not emanate from the palace of Oluwo.





The said letter lacks basic in-house styles of Oluwo's palace correspondence. Oluwo always append his personal signature while writing the government. Equally, the font in the letter is not our official style. At the said date on the letter, Oluwo was not in the state up till now. And his secretary has no audacity, whatsoever to sign on behalf of His Majesty while communicating with the government.





The letter was orchestrated by mischievous people whose mission is to discredit the palace. Marriage is a personal affairs. There is no marriage venture too big for Oluwo to finance on his own. Those circulating such should exercise caution. Queen is coming but not in haste of the public demand.





We enjoin reasonable individual to get their facts before jumping on the bandwagon.





Alli Ibraheem, Press Secretary to Oluwo's Palace

Share This