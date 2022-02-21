Ogun Has Highest Number of ‘Yahoo boys’, In Nigeria..Gov Abiodun

Published:





Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Friday declared that the state has been ranked highest among the states with activities of internet fraudsters known as “yahoo boys” in Nigeria.

Abiodun spoke at the Arcade Ground, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta during the launch of the state joint security outfit, code-named OP-MESA on Friday.

The governor lamented that the internet fraudsters recently held an award ceremony in Abeokuta where prizes were given to “best hacker and fraudsters.”

Abiodun said “Ogun State tops the list of Yahoo Yahoo boys.”





The governor, however, said he told the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, that activities of the “yahoo boys” are rampant in Ogun because the state plays host to the highest number of higher institutions in the country, a position, he said the EFCC chairman agreed to.

He said his government was prepared to set up a commission to fight financial crimes in the state, with a view to flushing internet fraudsters from the state.

Abiodun also declared war on the resurgence of kidnapping, saying they have no place in the state.





He said “Let me reiterate that we will make Ogun State inhabitable for all criminals.

“The other day I was in a meeting in Abuja and in attendance was the Chairman of EFCC. And sadly he said to me, ‘Ogun State tops the list of Yahoo Yahoo boys.’ Sadly.

“But I said to him that I am not surprised because Ogun State is the education capital of this country and you would find such yahoo yahoo boys around educational institutions, and he agreed with me.

“He went ahead and said to me that ‘the other day, Yahoo Yahoo boys had an award ceremony in Abeokuta, an award ceremony where they were awarding prizes to the best hacker, the best fraudster.’ Of course, with a sting operation at that award ceremony, some of them were arrested.”

While speaking on the essence of OP-MESA , Abiodun said it was established to fight criminals across the state.

He assured the people that members of the outfit would be selected to ensure they have the right discipline as well as ensure that they are committed to their assignment.

The governor further said that the launching of the outfit with fifteen vehicles, two armoured personnel carriers and communication equipment would be done on a quarterly basis until the outfit reaches its desired number.





He enjoined the people of the state to take ownership of the outfit by collaborating with the personnel of the outfit for a more secured state.

In his remarks, the General Officer Commanding, 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, comprising Lagos and Ogun State, Major General Lawrence Fejokwu, commended the State Governor for reactivating the outfit and providing them with necessary equipment.

The Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, while noting that the equipment was another example of support that would enable them to discharge their duties diligently, pledged to make best use of the equipment.

The Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo in his remarks, appreciated the governor for putting more effort at maintaining the position of the state as the safest in the country.

