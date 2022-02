Published:

The entire Ikateland and the Elegushi household have been thrown into deep mourning after Oba Saheed Elegushi, Ikusenla II, the Oba of Ikateland, lost his only son.





The young lad, who recently clocked a year and seven months old, is his first and only son from his second wife, Queen Hadiza Elegushi, nee Tanko.





The toddler who was born on August 21, 2020, in London, was the heir apparent to the Elegushi throne before his death.





More details later.

