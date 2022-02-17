Thursday, 17 February 2022

Northen Group Condemns Killing Of Eight Traders At Abia Cattle Market

Published: February 17, 2022


 A Coalition of Northern Groups have condemned the attacks and killing of eight  traders at Ukwa market on Tuesday 

They called for the arrest and prosecution of all those involved in the incident 


This is the statement issued by Abia State Government on the incident 


On  Tuesday, 15th February, 2022 at about 11:35pm, some yet to be identified hoodlums allegedly invaded  traders at the New Cattle Market located in Omumauzor, Ukwa West Local Government Area of our Dear State.


Government responded  swiftly by mobilising the various Security Agencies to the scene that night to secure the lives and properties of the innocent traders and  fish out the assaliants.  


This was followed this morning by a high powered team made up of the Chief of Staff, Prof ACB Agbazuere, Hon Commisioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, Honorable Commissioner for Homeland Security, Chief Sopuruchi Bekee, Executive Chairman of Ukwa West LGA, Chief Okey Kanu in company of the State Commisioner of Police, CP Janet Agbede.


We are shocked and saddened by this mindless  and barbaric act of violence  that claimed the lives of about  8 innocent  citizens of our great country and we totally condemn this dastardly act together with it's wicked perpetrators. 


We are working assiduously to provide succour to the families of the victims. Those who sustained injuries are currently  receiving medical attention. We have equally started the  immediate relocation  of the traders while working out compensation for lost properties. We shall leave no stone unturned to ensure that the evil perpetrators are brought to justice.  


While waiting for the outcome of ongoing investigations by our diligent Security Forces, the Governor of Abia State,  Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu together with all Abians pray for God to grant the families of victims the fortitude to bear this irreparable  loss.


We urge all Citizens of our great Country in Abia State to remain law abiding and promptly report any suspicious movements to the appropriate authorities.  


Signed 

Barr Eze Chikamnayo. 

Honorable Commissioner for  Information and Strategy, Abia State



