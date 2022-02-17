Northen Group Condemns Killing Of Eight Traders At Abia Cattle Market

Published:

A Coalition of Northern Groups have condemned the attacks and killing of eight traders at Ukwa market on Tuesday

They called for the arrest and prosecution of all those involved in the incident





This is the statement issued by Abia State Government on the incident





On Tuesday, 15th February, 2022 at about 11:35pm, some yet to be identified hoodlums allegedly invaded traders at the New Cattle Market located in Omumauzor, Ukwa West Local Government Area of our Dear State.





Government responded swiftly by mobilising the various Security Agencies to the scene that night to secure the lives and properties of the innocent traders and fish out the assaliants.





This was followed this morning by a high powered team made up of the Chief of Staff, Prof ACB Agbazuere, Hon Commisioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, Honorable Commissioner for Homeland Security, Chief Sopuruchi Bekee, Executive Chairman of Ukwa West LGA, Chief Okey Kanu in company of the State Commisioner of Police, CP Janet Agbede.





We are shocked and saddened by this mindless and barbaric act of violence that claimed the lives of about 8 innocent citizens of our great country and we totally condemn this dastardly act together with it's wicked perpetrators.





We are working assiduously to provide succour to the families of the victims. Those who sustained injuries are currently receiving medical attention. We have equally started the immediate relocation of the traders while working out compensation for lost properties. We shall leave no stone unturned to ensure that the evil perpetrators are brought to justice.





While waiting for the outcome of ongoing investigations by our diligent Security Forces, the Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu together with all Abians pray for God to grant the families of victims the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.





We urge all Citizens of our great Country in Abia State to remain law abiding and promptly report any suspicious movements to the appropriate authorities.





Signed

Barr Eze Chikamnayo.

Honorable Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Abia State





Share This