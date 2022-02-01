Nnamdi Kanu Introduced Igbo Youths To ‘Mkpuru Mmiri’ .... Asari Dokubo

Published:

The leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force, Asari Dokubo, has claimed that Nnamdi Kanu, detained leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) introduced Igbo youths to Crystal Methamphetamine or “Mkpuru Mmiri”, an extremely potent and addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system and several other systems of the body.





He further tackled the proscribed group for the constant closure of businesses in the South-East region of Nigeria as a result of the sit-at-home order.





During a Facebook live on Sunday Dokubo said, “He (Kanu) has introduced our children to Mkpuru Mmiri. He has closed down our businesses, he has closed down our schools. He has totally changed our custom.”





Further lamenting that IPOB members are violent and murderous, he restated his vow to kill them.





“I don’t need any government endorsement. I’m saying it, I’ll kill you. I will kill you, I will decimate you.”

