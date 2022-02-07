NFF Appoints Emmanuel Amunike Super Eagles Coach

Published:

The Nigeria Football Federation on Monday announced the reconstitution of the technical crew of the Senior Men National Team, Super Eagles, with Augustine Eguavoen staying as Interim Technical Adviser while former Nigeria World Cup star and former U20 Boys’ Head Coach, Emmanuel Amuneke drafted in as immediate assistant to Eguavoen.

One of the most garlanded footballers to have come out of Nigeria, Amuneke scored both goals that won Nigeria the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations final match against Zambia in Tunis, scored the goal that won Nigeria and Africa’s first Olympic football gold medal in 1996 and played in the 1994 and 1996 FIFA World Cup finals, scoring two goals in USA ’94.





NEW SUPER EAGLES COACHING CREW

Augustine Eguavoen – Technical Director/Technical Adviser (interim)

Emmanuel Amuneke – Chief Coach/1st Assistant

Salisu Yusuf – 2nd Assistant/Chief Coach, CHAN

Joseph Yobo – 3rd Assistant

Aloysius Agu – Goalkeepers’ Trainer

