N20m Wedding Fund : Nigerians Condemn South West Monarch's Request From Osun State Govt

Nigerians have taken to social to condemn South West First class King , the Olowu of Iwo over his request to Osun State government to enable him marry a Northern Princess

The King who recently had a messy relationship with his ex wife solicited for government's assistance in his N20m budget for the wedding in a letter sited by CKN News





Most of those who made comments on the request were of the opinion that the king over reached himself with such request when such funds could have been put to use for the benefit of his subjects

They advised the Government not to honor such request.

