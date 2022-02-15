Man Kills Neighbour Over Bucket Of Water In Kaduna

Published:

A Kaduna based tailor, Gado Yahaya was in a Kaduna Magistrate Court on Monday for allegedly killing his neighbour during an altercation over a bucket of water.





Yahaya who told a Kaduna Magistrates Court that he was 29 years old, looked so remorseful in the court.





A resident of Rigasa, the community where the tailor resided, said Yahaya tailor allegedly fought with Liman Salisu during an argument over a bucket of water which resulted in Salisu’s death.





“He is a resident of Rigasa in Kaduna State and was arraigned on charges of culpable homicide before a Kaduna Magistrate Court on Monday.”





“The Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo alleged that Yahaya killed Salisu with a pestle during their fight over the bucket of water “





“In the course of the fight, he went into the kitchen, picked a pestle and hit Salisu on his head. He slumped after he was hit on the head and died on the way to the hospital.”





According to Mr Leo, the Prosecutor, Yahaya had written and signed a confessional statement when he was brought to the police station for questioning.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 190 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.





However, the court directed the police to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice and





adjourned the matter to March 9, 2022, for mention.





The Chief Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, ordered that Yahaya be remanded in a correctional facility and declined to take his plea on the grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter.





