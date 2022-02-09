Law School Campus: Lalong Brings Home The Bacon By Yakubu Dati

Published:

Following the approval for the establishment of a campus of the Nigeria Law School in Jos by the Senate, Tuesday morning, the social media has been on overdrive on the issue with torrents of comments extolling the deft and strategic manoeuvres of the peace loving governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong.





The showers of encomiums have been deafening that critics and naysayers who have made it their stock in trade to question every action of Governor Lalong especially his loyalty to the Federal Government, are hiding their faces in shame. This latest achievement has clearly overwhelmed them.





The inclusion of Plateau State as one the beneficiary states for Federal Government's expansion of legal education in Nigeria is not a mere happenstance but a consequence of the vision and pragmatism of the Governor, a lawyer and longest serving Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly.





For good reasons, Gov Lalong from the inception of his government, made education one of the cardinal pillars of his administration.





Armed with Nelson Mandela's dictum that

"education is the most powerful weapon to change the world," Governor Lalong's intervention in the education sector has not only been sustained but has become one of the most impactful in Nigeria.





On assumption of office, the Governor reopened the Plateau State University, (PLASU) which was shut down by his predecessor and today, this citadel of has successfully got 15 out of the 16 courses it offers, fully accredited while graduating thousands of students over the years.





Appreciative of the role of education as the first step towards acquiring knowledge, Gov Lalong devoted huge resources into the constrution and renovation of thousands of primary school blocks and for the recruitment and training of teachers to educate pupils.





The administration's flagship project - the Lalong legacy project- consists of 12 primary and secondary schools of world class standard spread across the three geopolitical zones in the state, all at advanced stages of completion.





To create opportunities for further education, the Governor also facilitated the establishment of The Federal Polytechnic, Nyak, Shendam and The Federal University of Education, Pankshin in Plateau State.





Not done with that, Governor Lalong saw to the sustenance of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Training School and the NDLEA Academy in Plateau State.





Added to that, the Governor has encouraged private sector investment in education through several policies and programmes including the establishment of one-stop-shop and the 50 percent waiver for land titles and documentation, in the Plateau State Ministry of Lands and Survey where I oversee.





Little wonder, two private universities, Karlkum University Vom and ANAN University, Kwal found the necessary synergy to rev up to life and open its campus for learning.





The Switch Foundation, an initiative of the wife of the Governor, Mrs Regina Lalong has equally tapped into the vision with the promotion of the girl-child education through provision of computers and other learning materials that will encourage scholarship in the state.





The establishment of a campus of the Nigeria Law School in Plateau State, will no doubt add zest to the growing academic environment in the state and further instill in the youths the virtues of scholarship and good character.





This is not to talk of other benefits like employment opportunities and boosting of the tourism potential of the state.





There's no doubt that the Lalong administration is clear on its set goals for the betterment of the people of Plateau State using solid education as the foundation.





But the most striking is the assurance that the Governor knows how to go about bringing goodies to the state.

That the Federal Government which in the past has had cause to relocate key strategic institutions in Plateau State to other places has now considered Jos as a first choice for its expansion of legal education in Nigeria, speaks volumes about the confidence Plateau has earned through its Governor.





As the Americans would say, Lalong is a leader who knows how to bring home the bacon.





Lalong is working and to God be the glory!

Share This