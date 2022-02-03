LASG To Divert Traffic During Shonekan's Burial

Published:

Traffic Advisory.

Due to burial service of Late former Head of State, Chief (Dr.) Ernest Shonekan coming up on Friday, 4th Februay, 2022.*





Traffic along Inner Marina from UBA will be diverted to Outer Marina by Oando Filling Station between 5am and 4pm, while all adjoining roads/ feeder roads leading to Inner Marina Road will be cordoned off upto NITEL Building.





All motorists are to use outer Marina road to connect their destinations.





Connecting Inner Marina Road through Odunlami Street from Outer Marina road will be cordoned off and traffic diverted to JK Randle Street (TBS) through Force road to Broad Street.....and motorists can navigate their journey to connect destination.





Descending CMS Bridge to Cathedral Church will be temporarily closed to traffic and Motorists diverted to UBA roundabout/ or Apongbon for onward navigation to inner parts of Lagos Island to connect their destinations ( except for the dignitaries and guests coming for the funeral programme.





NOTE:

That inner Marina road will be temporarily closed as well as all adjoining streets/ feeder roads leading to.inner marina road between 5am and 4pm on Friday, 04/02/022 from Oando Filling Station upto NITEL Building and traffic diverted from Oando to outer marina road.

All security and law enforcement agencies will be deployed to all strategic junctions/intersections and black spots to reduce delays and ensure security of lives and property both along the routes leading to the venue and alternative routes highlighted for the motorists.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause

