IT Expert Launches N10bn Funding For Peter Obi’s Presidential Ambition

Published:

BudgIT CEO Seun Onigbinde has launched a campaign to crowdfund N10 billion for Peter Obi’s presidential ambition.





In a tweet, the tech guru noted that a GoFundMe account would serve the purpose of funding the presidential hopeful, whom many Nigerian youths deem competent to lead the nation out of its current economic woes.





This came a day after London-based publication Financial Times pegged the cost of electing a president in Nigeria at $2 billion, about N1 trillion.





Mr Onigbinde explained that the crowdfunding would level the financial playing ground for Mr Obi, who is likely to contend with moneybags such as Bola Tinubu and Orji Uzor Kalu.





“A N10bn GoFundMe for Peter Obi will be great starter for those who want crowdsource Nigeria’s next leader. This will change the dynamics with the space hijacked by moneybags,” tweeted the BudgIT boss.





Mr Onigbinde’s tweet had gained over a thousand retweets as many youths threw their weight behind Mr Obi.





While some users have already begun to suggest how the presidential hopeful can reach the grassroots for his campaign, others are interested in knowing his plan to tackle rising inflation and the nation’s economic slump.









Share This