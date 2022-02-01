ISO 9001:2015: FRSC Gets Recertified

Published:

In compliance with global best practices, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has again fulfilled all requirements by the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO) and has therefore been recertified for ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Standards in Road Safety Administration and Traffic Management by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON).





According to Bisi Kazeem, the Spokesperson of the Corps, the recertification came after a successful audit of FRSC processes and procedures by System Auditors from SON among other mandatory activities carried out towards the recertification of the Corps.





It would be recalled that in the quest to bring its processes at par with world best practice, the FRSC was first certified on 26 March 2013 for ISO 9001:2008. It migrated to ISO 9001:2015 standards on 16 January 2016 and has since met all requirements to sustain the feat.





Speaking on this enviable achievement, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi was quoted as saying; " As the first and only Law Enforcement Agency in Africa to achieve this rare feat, this recertification is a milestone that reflects the true disposition of the Corps as a determined organisation that is committed to attaining excellence in all aspects of its operations and service delivery".





While applauding the the entire workforce for their individual and collective contributions which led to the realisation of the recertification, Oyeyemi affirmed that the feat is a testimonial, an evidence of a great deal of professionalism, well coordinated work processes, and quality service delivery in the work place.





He therefore assured the motoring public of sustainability of this certification through enhanced productivity, professionalism and effective service delivery.

