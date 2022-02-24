I’ll Kill Any Man That Assaults Me ..BBNaija Maria

Published:

Former Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin, has stated that she’d be jailed for murder the day any man would assualt her.

The reality TV star made this known in a tweet on Tuesday, where she replied to a fan who claimed that she was punched by her lover, Kelvin.

The fan, identified as @itsardray, wrote, “Did Kelvin ponch(sic) you today? How’s the black eye he gave you?”

In response, Maria wrote, “The word you tried to type is ‘punch’. And if there’s nothing you know about me let me school you.

“The day a man touches me in that manner is the day I go to jail for murder. Now run back to your parents and get them to love you differently, so you can have peace within! Stay blessed.”





Maria came to limelight when she participated in the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, in its sixth edition in 2021.

Though she entered the show as a Wild card, she gained a large fan base, even after her eviction in the fifth week of the show.

