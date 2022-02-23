ICPC Declares Man Wanted For Duping Several Job Seekers Of Millions Of Naira

Published:

A man who promised to get some people jobs after collecting some amount of money said to be running to millions of naira and disappeared with the money was on Tuesday declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).





The man, whose name was given as Dr Christopher Oluchukwu Ugwubijo, said to be 58 years old from Ibusa in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, was said to have collected different sums of money from various people after promising to secure jobs for them at the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).





According to the ICPC, after collecting the said money, he dispappeared and the victims made fruitless attempt to reach him, making some of them to contact the ICPC through petitions.





The ICPC was said to have made all efforts to get the man through the various phone numbers and other means of reaching him and all the efforts proved abortive while the victims also could no longer locate him.





This made the commission to issue a "WANTED" poster about him on its various social media platforms indicating that the man had been declared wanted by the commission, just as the commission made available on the poster its various phone numbers in case the man was seen.





According to the poster which was posted on its Twitter handle on Tuesday, the man's last known address before he disappeared was Nkporji Umueze, Ibusa, Delta State while the commission also said anyone with useful information about his whereabouts can contact the nearest police station.

