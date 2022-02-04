I Have Killed Over 20 People And Was Paid N20k For Each Operation ...21 Year Old "Repentant Bandit"

Published:

A 21-year-old suspected terror!st, Naziru Sani, working under the camp of Bello Turji, a notorious terror!st, on the police wanted list for acts of terror!sm has confessed to k!lling over 20 persons in several att#cks across Northwestern Nigeria.





He made the disclosure in an interview during a parade at the police command in Katsina on Tuesday. According to the image maker of the command, Gambo Isah, the suspect was arrested along Jabiri Quarters in Funtua, Katsina, based on credible intelligence report.





Sani said, “I am Bello Turji’s boy. I work under his command. I have been involved in communities’ att#cks under the command of my boss, Turji and I have k!lled over 20 persons in the past but I have repented now.





I ran away from Jangebe forest in Zamfara where Turji is currently hibernating for dear life. The Police arrested me at Funtua, while I was trying to find my way to Suleja, Niger State where my parents live. I left my wife and children there in Makera Village in Zamfara.





We are very many. I don’t know the exact number but we are in hundred’s and I get between N20,000 to N30,000 after every operation.”

Share This