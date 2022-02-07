I Am Not After Sanwoolu's Job...Hakeem Okunola

Published:

I’m not for anti-Sanwo-Olu plot - Muri-Okunola





My attention has been drawn to several publications linking me with a fictitious race for Lagos State Governor and plots to stop Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid.





I hereby dissociate myself from all publications and innuendoes conveying such plots. I reiterate my support for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his administration’s THEMES Agenda - the six-pillar development plan that is the compass for his projects and policies.





The objective of those behind these publications is obviously to plant a seed of discord between Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and me.





Contrary to the statements being published by mischief makers, who are also trying to play the religion card, I am fully focused on carrying out my duties as Head of Service of the Lagos State Government and taking the Public Service to greater heights.





Hakeem Muri-Okunola

Head of Service

Lagos State

Share This