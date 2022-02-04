How We Uncovered 96 Boko Haram/ISWAP Financers...Lai Mohammed

Published:

The Federal Government says it has uncovered 96 financiers of terrorism across the country, especially those backing Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP.





This was disclosed by Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, during a press conference on the administration’s fight against corruption on Thursday in Abuja.





He said: “For its part, the analysis by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), in 2020-2021, revealed 96 financiers of terrorism in Nigeria, 424 associates/supporters of the financiers, involvement of about 123 companies and 33 bureaux de change, in addition to identifying 26 suspected bandits/kidnappers and 7 co-conspirators.





“The analysis has resulted in the arrest of 45 suspects who will soon face prosecution and seizure of assets.





“On terrorism financing, NFIU had intelligence exchanges on Boko Haram, ISWAP, banditry, kidnapping and others with 19 countries.





“During the same period, 2020-2021, the organization returned fraudulently-obtained funds totalling US$103,722,102.83, 3,000 Pound Sterling; 7,695 Singapore Dollar and 1,091 Euros to 11 countries of victims who came into the country.”

