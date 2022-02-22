How Two UNIZIK Lovers Died In Hostel Room

Published:

Two students, male and female of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka were on Sunday last week, found dead at a private Hostel in the school.

A source close to the University said the room one of the William’s Lodge was forced open following heavy stench oozing out from the room.

The source said due to the level of decay which caused the heavy stench the duo might have died some days ago without their neighbours being aware.

The cause of the death was not clear but some students believe there might have been a physical brawl between the duo that led to their death.

A source said one of the probable causes of their death was that the boy in the course of their fight might have strangulated the girl believed to be his girlfriend and realising that the girl was dead, took his own life.

The Police in the company of the SUG officials and the parents of the girl were said to have evacuated the corpses this evening to a morgue in Awka for further investigation.

The Anambra Police Spokesperson, DSP Ikenga Tuchukwu, who confirmed the incident said the narrative was not correct but revealed that there was no stench. The girl was not answering calls which got her parents worried. They reported to the Police who forced the door open. No mark of violence on the bodies. They died apparently from carbon monoxide poisoning from generator fumes. The generator was found in an enclosure facing the room.

The police further said the cause of their death will be ascertained after autopsy

