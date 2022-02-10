Gov Makinde Reacts To Deadly Bullion Van Robbery Attack In Ibadan

Published:

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has reacted to the armed robbery incident that claimed two lives in Ibadan today





His post

"I received the sad news of the robbery attack at the Idi-Ape axis of Ibadan which resulted in death and injuries of residents. The security agencies are investigating the incident. I pray that the souls of the dead rest in peace and ask that we keep their families in our prayers.





We are grateful to those who called 615 to report during the incident. We will continue to improve our response times using the apparatus available to us at the state level. We remain grateful to all security officers who continue to put their lives on the line for us."





