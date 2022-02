Published:

FIFA and UEFA have suspended the Russia national team until further notice.

UEFA is also terminating its deal with energy company Gazprom following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Gazprom is majority-owned by the Russian state and is also major sponsor of the Champions League.

The suspension means that, barring an unlikely change of course in the Russian invasion, the country will not be able to face Poland in a World Cup play-off semi-final next month

Share This